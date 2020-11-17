Solheim Cup moved to even years from 2024 to avoid clashing with Ryder Cup
The Solheim Cup will be moved to even years from 2024 to avoid clashing with the men’s Ryder Cup.
The two tournaments had been played on different years, but following the 2020 Ryder Cup’s postponement due to Covid, the dates coincided.
The change to the competition between the US and Europe has been approved by the LPGA and LET. While it will be moved in 2024, the two tournaments scheduled for 2021 and 2023 will go ahead as planned.
This means there will be back-to-back Solheims in 2023 and 2024.
Dennis Baggett, executive director of the Solheim Cup, said: “With the world sporting schedule changing so much due to current difficulties, we felt it was in the best interest of the Solheim Cup to return to an off-year rotation with the Ryder Cup.
“When the competition returns to the United States in 2024, I have no doubt fans will have an incredible opportunity to celebrate the best women golfers from the United States and Europe as they represent their home countries.”
Europe are the current holders of the cup after beating the US in Scotland last year.