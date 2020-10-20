The Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup will be played back-to-back for the first time ever in 2023.

It comes after it was announced that the Solheim Cup will be held at Spain’s Finca Cortesin on September 22-24.

The Ryder Cup will then follow on September 29 to October 1 at Italy’s Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.

It will be the first time that Spain and Italy have hosted the respective events.

The two tournaments usually take place in alternate years, but the coronavirus pandemic postponed the 2020 Ryder Cup, meaning it will now fall in line with the Solheim Cup.

It has been billed a ‘two-week festival of golf’ and will feature the best golfers from around Europe and the US.

Ladies European Tour CEO Alexandra Armas said: "We are excited to have the opportunity to be part of a two-week festival of golf.

"The Solheim Cup is truly one of the most dramatic and interesting golf events on the global sporting calendar and it has the ability to transcend golf to new audiences and, if the 2023 edition is anything like 2019, fans will be left wanting more and they will be lucky enough go straight onto The Ryder Cup in Italy where the men's version of Team Europe and Team USA will go head-to-head."

Europe are the reigning Solheim Cup champions after they beat USA 14.5-13.5 in thrilling fashion last year thanks to Suzann Pettersen’s winning putt on the final hole.

The next Solheim Cup will be played at the Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio on September 4-6 in 2021.

The Ryder Cup will also take place next year at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin on September 25-27, but will not directly follow Solheim like it will in 2023.

Europe are also the holders of the Ryder Cup following their 17.5-10.5 triumph in France back in 2018.

Chief Executive of the European Tour Keith Pelley added: "Match play golf between Europe and the USA brings a totally unique perspective and atmosphere to our sport and it is tremendous for fans in Europe that our continent will play host to The Solheim Cup and The Ryder Cup in consecutive weeks in 2023."