Shibuno takes charge of US Women’s Open as Britain’s Hull sees chances fade
Japan’s Hinako Shibuno opened up a significant lead on the rest of the field on day two of the US Women’s Open in Houston, Texas.
The 2019 Women’s Open champion produced a round of 67 to move to seven-under overall, three shots clear of anyone else.
Britain’s Charley Hull started the day two shots off the lead but struggled on the American course, finishing with a 73 and now seven shots off Shibuno.
Fellow Brit Jodi Ewart Shadoff joins Hull on par as the pair start Saturday down in 20th place.
Sweden’s Linn Grant is Shibuno’s closest challenger as she finished Friday on four-under, while Megan Khang and amateur Kaitlyn Papp are a further shot back alongside day one pace setter Amy Olsen.
Former Women’s Open champion Georgia Hall missed the cut after finishing day two on a disappointing seven over.
But world No 1 Ko Jin-young did make the cut as she starts her third round on one over.
The first two rounds of the competition - which was originally supposed to be played in June before the coronavirus pandemic struck - are being played on two 71 par courses due to concerns over the amount of daylight time.
As well as being crowned US Women’s Open champion, the winner will also receive $1 million in prize money.
Earlier this week NewsChain took a look at the favourites for the US Women’s Open this year.