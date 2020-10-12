Golf star Sei Young Kim clinches first major title at KPMG Women’s PGA
11:00am, Mon 12 Oct 2020
Sei Young Kim stormed to victory to win her first golf major at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
The 27 year-old from South Korea shot a 7-under 63 to seal the title at the Aronimink Golf Course in Philadelphia.
Compatriot Inbee Park finished in second five shots behind Kim, and said afterwards that the winner was ‘untouchable’.
Kim, a 2016 Olympian, finished runner-up at the 2015 version of the event and has 11 LPGA Tour titles to her name.
On her win, she said: "This golf course is really challenging.
"I tried to keep the focus on my job. It was really tough.
"Sometimes I'm shaking my head and my legs were shaking but I was able to keep my focus and I was able to reach my big goal, so I'm very happy about that."