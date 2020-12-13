Olsen closes in on leader Shibuno ahead of US Women’s Open final round
Japan’s Hinako Shibuno will take a one-shot lead over American Amy Olsen into the final round of the US Women’s Open on Sunday.
The British Open champion hit a round of 74 as her three-shot advantage over the rest of the field a the start of the day was cut significantly as she finished on four-under overall.
Olsen, who led after day one of the major in Houston, Texas, shot a 71 to move to three-under, with Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn and South Korea’s Kim2 Ji-yeong the next closest at one-under.
"I got off to a rough start out there but I played really well closing out and anything can happen out there tomorrow," Olsen told BBC Sport after day three.
"It's all about staying patient and not getting caught up in what anyone else is doing."
Britain’s Charley Hull had another day to forget on Saturday as she shot a seven over 78, a round which featured a quadruple bogey at the 11th hole.
Hull’s compatriot Jodi Ewart Shadoff is a further shot back at eight over as British hopes of a US Open champion effectively came to an end despite Bronte Law finishing on three over.
As well as being crowned US Women’s Open champion, the winner will also receive $1 million in prize money.
