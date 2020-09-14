Mirim Lee wins first major title at the ANA Inspiration
15:53pm, Mon 14 Sep 2020
South Korea’s Mirim Lee has secured her first major tournament in the ANA Inspiration after a three-way play-off.
Lee beat both American Nelly Korda and Canadian Brooke Henderson, who tied the lead after the third round. The 29 year-old secured victory with a birdie on the first extra hole.
“I just told myself to finish this quickly,” she said.
The tournament win saw her fourth LGPA victory and her first since 2017.
Her last best finish at a major was when she finished joint second in the 2016 British Open.
Meanwhile, England’s Mel Reid finished tied seventh which is her best result at the tournament and Georgia Hall tied 37th.