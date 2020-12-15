A Lim Kim claims her first major win at US Women’s Open
South Korea’s A Lim Kim played a stunning final round hitting three birdies to overtake leader Hinako Shibuno and claim her first major title at the US Women’s Open.
Kim, who made her debut at the event in Houston, was five strokes behind Japan’s Shibuno before the final round but Kim’s clinical performance saw her seal the win as she finished three under overall.
Meanwhile, Shibuno finished fourth after leading since the second round. She hit four bogeys in the first 11 holes which pushed her back to par.
World No 1, South Korea’s Jin Young Ko, then took her opportunity to claim second place as she birdied 16 and 18. But she had to share the spoils with American Amy Olson as she also finished two under.
Olson was playing under intense pressure after learning her father-in-law died suddenly on Saturday.
England’s Charley Hull finished in a ten-way tie for 30th place as she hit a one over 72.
A victorious Kim said: "I'm very honoured to win the 75th US Women's Open. I still can't really soak in that I'm the champion.
"It was a great win. I love this golf course, love this environment. I want to actually put a tent up here and stay a few more days!"