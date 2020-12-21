Ko Jin-young seals LPGA’s CME Group Tour Championship as 2020 season comes to end
World No 1 Ko Jin-young has finished the 2020 LPGA season with victory at the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida.
The South Korean golf star, 25, shot a final-round 6-under 66 to win the title by five strokes over Australian Hannah Green and compatriot Sei Young Kim who tied for second at the Tiburon Golf Club.
Jin-young has now won her seventh LPGA Tour event and has held her No 1 ranking since last summer.
She has also moved to $5,600,824 in career earnings, which makes her the 71st player in LPGA history to go over the $5 million mark.
Last year she also won two majors, the ANA Inspiration and the Evian Championship.
The 2021 LPGA Tour season is scheduled to start with the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in Florida on January 21-24.