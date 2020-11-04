Golf star Catriona Matthew tests positive for Covid-19
23:22pm, Wed 04 Nov 2020
Solheim Cup-winning captain Catriona Matthew has dropped out of the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic after testing positive for Covid-19.
The 51 year-old was tested for the virus upon her arrival in Dubai on Monday and will now self-isolate for 14 days.
She tweeted: "I have had to withdraw from the Omega Dubai moonlight Classic after unfortunately testing positive for COVID-19 on my arrival.
“I am feeling fine and have no symptoms. I would like to thank the @LETgolf @OMEGAGolfDubai for all their help and support.”
Two other players, England's Annabel Dimmock and Finland's Ursula Wikstrom, also tested positive and will not compete in Dubai.