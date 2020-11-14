Former world No 1 Ariya Jutanugarn forced to pull out out of LPGA’s Pelican Women’s Championship

<p>Ariya Jutanugarn has pulled out of next week’s LPGA event&nbsp;</p>

Ariya Jutanugarn has pulled out of next week’s LPGA event 

 (SIPA USA/PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
11:13am, Sat 14 Nov 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Former world No 1 Ariya Jutanugarn has pulled out of LPGA’s Pelican Women's Championship after testing positive for coronavirus. 

The 24 year-old from Thailand and her sister Moriya, who also tested positive, will not be competing in Florida on November 19-22.

Ariya, who has 11 LPGA Tour titles to her name, wrote on Facebook: "Although we have been very cautious, unfortunately Mo and I have tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are now self-isolating and working on contact tracing all those we have been in contact with.”

Ariya, who won the 2016 British Open and the U.S. Women's Open two years later, said her and Moriya have ‘mild symptoms’. 

Sign up to our newsletter

LPGA

LPGA tour