Former world No 1 Ariya Jutanugarn forced to pull out out of LPGA’s Pelican Women’s Championship
11:13am, Sat 14 Nov 2020
Former world No 1 Ariya Jutanugarn has pulled out of LPGA’s Pelican Women's Championship after testing positive for coronavirus.
The 24 year-old from Thailand and her sister Moriya, who also tested positive, will not be competing in Florida on November 19-22.
Ariya, who has 11 LPGA Tour titles to her name, wrote on Facebook: "Although we have been very cautious, unfortunately Mo and I have tested positive for COVID-19.
“We are now self-isolating and working on contact tracing all those we have been in contact with.”
Ariya, who won the 2016 British Open and the U.S. Women's Open two years later, said her and Moriya have ‘mild symptoms’.