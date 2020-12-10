Cristie Kerr hoping to play in US Women’s Open despite golf cart crash
American golf star Cristie Kerr will attempt to compete in the US Women’s Open despite being hospitalised following a golf cart crash on December 4.
The 43 year-old was involved in the crash at the Old American Golf Club in Texas which meant she was forced to withdraw from the second round of LPGA’s Volunteers of America Classic.
Kerr and her caddie Matt Gelczis suffered multiple injuries and Kerr was treated for a bruised sternum and dislocated rib.
But her husband Erik Stevens has now told ESPN that she is looking to compete in the major that is scheduled to start today.
She has been recovering for the past week and was able to play nine holes on Wednesday at the Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas, where the major will take place.
Kerr has won 20 LPGA titles, sealing the Women’s PGA Championship title in 2010 and the US Women’s Open in 2007.