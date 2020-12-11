Britain’s Charley Hull two shots off US Open lead as American Amy Olsen takes charge on day one
Britain’s Charley Hull is just two shots off the lead after the first round of the US Women’s Open in Texas.
American Amy Olsen produced a round of 67 to take control on day one as she finished on four under par.
She was closely followed by British Open champion Hinako Shibuno, South Korea’s A Lim Kim and Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn, with the trio just one shot off Olsen.
And then Hull is a further shot back as she shares two under with seven others including Women’s Open champion Sophia Popov.
Hull made four birdies on the Houston course as she heads into day two with impressive form.
But compatriot Georgia Hall had contrasting luck as she posted a ten over 81 which included six bogeys and two double bogeys.
The first two rounds of the competition - which was originally supposed to be played in June before the coronavirus pandemic struck - are being played on two 71 par courses due to concerns over the amount of daylight time.
As well as being crowned US Women’s Open champion, the winner will also receive $1 million (£744,000) in prize money.
