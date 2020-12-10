Andrea Lee forced to withdraw from US Women’s Open due to positive Covid-19 test

<p>Andrea Lee will not be able to compete in this year’s US Women’s Open</p>

By Alicia Turner
11:50am, Thu 10 Dec 2020
Andrea Lee has pulled out of the US Women’s Open in Houston, Texas after testing positive for coronavirus. 

The 22 year-old golfer tested negative following a pre-arrival test last week in Dallas, but after travelling to Houston she was tested again and received a positive result. 

According to the United States Golf Association’s statement, Lee has ‘mild symptoms’.

Lee, who went to Stanford University, has competed in three US Women’s Open’s and played on two Curtis Cup teams.

USGA senior managing director John Bodenhamer said: "Andrea is part of the USGA family, having represented the USA in several team competitions, and we are disappointed to lose a player of her caliber from the field.

"We look forward to watching her play in future U.S. Women's Open Championships for years to come."

She will be replaced by Japanese star Ayaka Watanabe. 

The Women’s US Open begins today in Houston, Texas and will run until Sunday, December 13.

