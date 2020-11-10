Ana Belac and Kim Kaufman among golf stars to compete at U.S. Women’s Open Championship
Golf stars including Ana Belac and Kim Kaufman have earned entry into this year’s U.S. Women’s Open Championship.
The 75th edition of the event is due to take place from December 10-13 at the Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.
The 156-player major tournament will also feature the likes of Fatima Fernandez Cano, Frida Kinhult and Janie Jackson.
The United States Golf Association have announced that the five new competitiors have earned their entry based on the 2020 Symetra Tour money list after the season ended last week.
Belac made her professional debut in July and has since competed in nine Symetra Tour events, which included a victory in the Carolina Golf Classic.
Meanwhile Kaufman, who has been on the LPGA for six years, will be playing in her fifth U.S. Women’s Open.
Ahead of the event, she said: "I am so looking forward to competing in the U.S. Women’s Open in my [now] home state of Texas in December. It will be good to be home."
Cano will be preparing to play in her second U.S. Women’s Open and is coming off the back of a win during the summer at the IOA Championship in Beaumont.
Meanwhile, Kinhult, who is a Symetra Tour rookie, will make her debut at the event having only turned pro earlier this year at the Natural Charity Classic in Florida.
Lastly, Jackson will be returning to the fold for the first time since 2014.