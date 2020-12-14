Amy Olson suffers heartbreaking news before heading into final round of US Women’s Open
Amy Olson heads into the final round of the US Women’s Open after learning of the death of her father-in-law at the weekend.
She is married to Grant Olson, an American football linebacker coach at North Dakota State University, in 2017.
His father Lee died suddenly on Saturday night and the cause of death is not known, the LPGA confirmed to Golfweek.
Grant was watching his wife compete in Texas this weekend but has since flown back to North Dakota to be with his family.
An LPGA spokesperson said: "The family is understandably in shock and does not have further details to share.
“She appreciates no further questions before play is finished tomorrow.”
The final round of the major is due to be completed on Monday at 9am ET (2pm GMT) after bad weather forced play to be suspended on Sunday.