Goalkeeper Fran Kitching signs for Sheffield United ahead of new season
Sheffield United have announced the signing of goalkeeper Fran Kitching.
The 22 year-old has joined from Liverpool ahead of the FA Championship 2020/21 season.
After graduating from United’s academy she joined Women’s Super League side Chelsea in 2015.
On her signing, she said: "I'm really pleased to be here. It's been a long time away obviously with the pandemic, but it's just really good to be back playing and training again and I'm really looking forward to the new season.
"It's really nice to be back. In some ways it feels like nothing has changed, but then it feels like everything's changed, it's a weird feeling. My dad is a huge Blade and I know from going to games with him it's a family club. I know this city, I grew up just outside and to come back to the club where I started is a really special feeling."
The Blades will go head-to-head against London City Lionesses in the opening weekend of the season on September 6.