Glasgow City star Lauren Wade says playing Vfl Wolfsburg in Champions League quarter-final is ‘surreal’
Glasgow City’s Lauren Wade has said the squad will ‘learn a lot’ as they face Vfl Wolfsburg in the Champions League quarter-final on August 21.
Wade, who has earned 23 caps for Northern Ireland, is looking forward to the ‘challenge’ as Vfl Wolfsburg come off the back of their sixth Bundesliga Frauen victory.
But Wade is more than excited to take on the team full of ‘top class players’.
“It’s going to be really exciting. I don’t know how many players can say they are part of a club that is in a quarter final of the Champions League,” she told Belfast Live.
She added: "It’s surreal, against Wolfsburg, you are challenging yourself against the best in the world and it is something any footballer would want to experience.
"We are expecting Wolfsburg to be well-organised, have lots of quality in many areas and will be an overall tough team to play against.
“We will learn a lot from this game, they are top class players and you want to be playing against the best to challenge yourself. The whole squad is really looking forward to it.”
City have already knocked out Russian side Chertanovo and Brøndby from Denmark.
They will face Vfl Wolfsburg at Real Sociedad's San Sebastian Stadium in Spain on August 21 over one leg due to the coronavirus pandemic.