Glasgow City sign Scotland youth international Lauren Davidson ahead of new season
Scottish Women’s Premier League club Glasgow City have announced the signing of Lauren Davidson ahead of the new 2020/21 season.
The 19 year-old forward has re-joined the side after having previously won the league and league cup in 2017 with the development squad.
She has spent time with Hibernian in 2019 and competed in the UEFA European Championship at under-17 level.
Davidson, who has 22 caps at under-19 level, said: “I am delighted to re-sign with such a successful club. I can’t wait to get started.”
Glasgow City head coach Scott Booth added: “It’s really great to have Lauren back at the club. She is a talented player and someone I believe we can help develop over the coming seasons.
"With the right work ethic and focus I believe Lauren can become an even more dangerous front player. I’m looking forward to that.”
The 2020/21 season is set to begin in October and will conclude by May 2 next year.
A complete fixture list will be released on August 21.