Glasgow City to move to Broadwood Stadium ahead of the 2020/21 season
18:55pm, Mon 21 Sep 2020
Scottish Women's Premier League side Glasgow City are set to play their home games at Broadwood Stadium for the 2020/21 season.
The 14-time league champions’ first game at the home of Scottish League One side Clyde, is against Forfar Farmington in November.
It comes after Petershill Park is unavailable for use.
Last season was declared null and void after just one game because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2020/21 season is scheduled to start on October 18.