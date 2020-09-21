Glasgow City to move to Broadwood Stadium ahead of the 2020/21 season

Glasgow City to move location for home games
Glasgow City to move location for home games - (Copyright PA)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
18:55pm, Mon 21 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Scottish Women's Premier League side Glasgow City are set to play their home games at Broadwood Stadium for the 2020/21 season. 

The 14-time league champions’ first game at the home of Scottish League One side Clyde, is against Forfar Farmington in November. 

It comes after Petershill Park is unavailable for use.

Broadwood Stadium in Cumbernauld is the home of Scottish League One side Clyde - (Copyright PA)

Last season was declared null and void after just one game because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

The 2020/21 season is scheduled to start on October 18.

Sign up to our newsletter

Glasgow City

Football

Scottish Women's Premier League

Stadium