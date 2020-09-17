Giro Rosa leader Annemiek van Vleuten was taken to hospital after crashing on stage seven as Lotte Kopecky took the win in the final sprint.

Kopecky took full advantage of Marianne Vos’ absence from the finish after the Dutch sensation, who already has three wins to her name in this year’s race, was also caught up in the crash.

British rider Lizzie Deignan finished second in the sprint as Katarzyna Niewiadoma propped up the top three.

Van Vleuten looked battered and bruised when she crossed the line - (Copyright Twitter: @cyclingtips)

Van Vleuten and Vos both managed to cross the finish line and were given the same time as the winners as their crash was within the final three kilometres of the stage.

Vos is thought to have only sustained minor injuries, but the condition of Van Vleuten is not yet known.

The 38-year-old’s team Mitchelton Scott said: "Race leader Annemiek van Vleuten and Amanda Spratt both crossed the line and have been taken to hospital to have their injuries evaluated.

"Further updates will be provided when facts are available."

Former cyclist Dan Lloyd posted a photo on social media of Van Vleuten’s wrist and reported it was apparently fractured.

Alongside the photo, he said: "Size of Annemiek van Vleuten's wrist on the finish line of today's #GiroRosa - apparently fractured.

"Fair play for finishing, even if perhaps we're not supposed to praise those endeavours of bravery in the light of serious injury these days. Hard as nails."

Van Vleuten, who is hoping to win the Giro Rosa for a third successive year, has a one minute and 48 second lead over Niewiadoma after her Polish rival took four bonus seconds for coming third on the stage.

Fellow Dutch rider Anna van der Breggen is currently third on the podium at 2:03 adrift.