GB’s Molly Thompson-Smith makes history with bronze medal at Climbing European Championships
Molly Thompson-Smith has created history by becoming the first British woman to medal at a Climbing European Championships.
The 23 year-old secured a bronze medal in the Lead final at the Championships in Moscow after reaching a height of 31 metres.
Russia's Viktoriia Meshkova won gold and Czech Eliska Adamovska took silver.
Thompson-Smith said: "I'm super happy with my performance here at the Europeans.
"With the year being full of uncertainty due to the pandemic, it was just a nice experience in itself to be out on the wall and trying hard again.
"There's definitely some room for improvement, but I can't be too disappointed with Britain's first female European medal."
The British star has already competed in the individual disciplines of Boulder, where she finished 14th, and in Speed, where she finished 25th.
Her success in the competition now means she can compete in the Combined event with the qualification rounds beginning on Friday.
If she reaches Saturday’s final she will then be able to compete for the last remaining Olympic qualification spot for next year’s postponed Games in Tokyo.