GB Paralympic star Hannah Cockcroft beats four of her own world record times at Grand Prix event
13:17pm, Sun 13 Sep 2020
GB star Hannah Cockcroft stunned at the British Wheelchair Athletic Association Grand Prix after beating four of her own world record times.
The 28 year-old set new times in the T34 100m (16.71 seconds), 200m (30.09secs), 400m (55.98secs) and 800m (one minute 49.85secs).
But the five-time Paralympic champion’s times will not count as new world records as the event was not sanctioned by World Para-Athletics
Cockcroft said afterwards: "There was no pressure.
“No expectations. It was all about going out there and doing what we love to do.”
It was the first time Para specific events were included in the 2020 British Championships.
The 11-time world champion will now be looking ahead to the postponed Tokyo Paralympic Games next year.