GB Paralympic star Hannah Cockcroft beats four of her own world record times at Grand Prix event

Hannah Cockcroft continues to dominate on the track ahead of the Tokyo Paralympic Games next year
Hannah Cockcroft continues to dominate on the track ahead of the Tokyo Paralympic Games next year - (Copyright PA)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
13:17pm, Sun 13 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

GB star Hannah Cockcroft stunned at the British Wheelchair Athletic Association Grand Prix after beating four of her own world record times. 

The 28 year-old set new times in the T34 100m (16.71 seconds), 200m (30.09secs), 400m (55.98secs) and 800m (one minute 49.85secs).

But the five-time Paralympic champion’s times will not count as new world records as the event was not sanctioned by World Para-Athletics 

Cockcroft said afterwards: "There was no pressure. 

“No expectations. It was all about going out there and doing what we love to do.”

It was the first time Para specific events were included in the 2020 British Championships.

The 11-time world champion will now be looking ahead to the postponed Tokyo Paralympic Games next year. 

Sign up to our newsletter

Hannah Cockroft

Athletics

Tokyo Paralympics

Record