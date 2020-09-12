GB Paralympic rowing star Grace Clough announces retirement
Paralympic rowing champion Grace Clough has announced her retirement from international rowing.
The 29 year-old, who is the four-time world champion in the mixed coxed four, is now stepping away after joining the British Para-rowing squad in 2013.
During her career she also won gold at the 2016 Paralympic Games as a member of the PR3 mixed coxed four alongside Pamela Relph, Daniel Brown and James Fox.
Clough, who suffered nerve damage at birth, said: "I've had an incredible journey - from coming into rowing as someone who had no idea which way to sit in a boat to becoming Paralympic champion in two-and-a-half years.
"I step away from the sport having achieved more than I ever thought possible.
"The highlight of my rowing career has to be that golden day in Rio where GB won a medal in every boat class.
"It was an incredible feeling to be part of such a dominant team of athletes and support staff, with everyone working towards one goal and it all coming together on the day.
“We had so many friends and family there and just seeing everyone so happy and celebrating the achievement felt amazing.”