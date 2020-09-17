GB hockey teams to return to Lee Valley for FIH Pro League in 2021
Great Britain men’s and women’s hockey teams are set to return to Lee Valley in 2021 to compete in the FIH Hockey Pro League.
The squads will face India, China, Argentina, USA and Spain in three back-to-back weekends on home soil in May.
The first matches of the 2020/21 season are due to get underway against the Netherlands and Belgium away at the end of October.
GB will then host Germany at home behind-closed-doors in the middle of November.
Both home games will be streamed live on BT Sport.