Four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters withdraws from WTA’s Western & Southern Open
Belgian tennis star Kim Clijsters has pulled out of the WTA’s Western & Southern Open in New York.
The 37 year-old has said she needs ‘more recovery time’ ahead of the US Open after suffering from an abdominal injury.
Clijsters, who has won four Grand Slam titles, three of them at the US Open, came out of retirement last September.
She has since played in both Dubai and Monterrey on the WTA Tour before it was brought to a halt in March.
She said: "It's disappointing to have to withdraw but after discussions with medical and my team, I need a little more recovery time. I'm grateful to be able to stay in the 'bubble' and continue to prepare with my team here at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
“I want to thank the Western & Southern Open team, the USTA and WTA for all their efforts in putting these events together - they've worked really hard to create a great experience in a safe and healthy space for players.”
The former world No 1 will now be looking ahead to the US Open after receiving a wildcard and it will be the first major event to be staged since the coronavirus pandemic.
It will be held at Flushing Meadows in New York City and is set to begin on August 31.