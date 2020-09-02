Former world No 6 Carla Suárez Navarro has revealed she has been diagnosed with early-stage Hodgkin lymphoma.

The 31 year-old, who is a seven-time grand slam quarterfinalist, announced the news on her social media accounts.

She intended to make the 2020 season her last on tour and last played in the WTA’s Qatar Total Open in February before the season was halted due the coronavirus pandemic.

She also recently pulled out of the US Open due to health reasons before announcing her diagnosis.

The Spaniard said she was diagnosed a few days ago and is due to undergo six months of chemotherapy treatment.

In the video which is filmed in a hospital, she says: “I’m fine and calm at the moment, willing to face whatever comes.

"During the past few days you may have seen some images from a hospital bed on my Social Media platforms," Navarro said in the statement shared with the WTA.

The two-time WTA singles title winner added: "We’ve been looking for medical reasons to explain why I was feeling unwell. I went through different tests to detect the cause.

"That forced me to stay at home resting and withdraw from the two New York events I planned to compete in. That was my illusion after so many months out of the competition.

"The clinical results were confirmed: I was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.

"The doctors told me that it was small, curable lymphoma detected at an early stage. The treatment required is clear: I must complete a treatment with six months of chemotherapy.

"That's the only goal I have in mind right now. Everything else becomes automatically secondary.

“I want to express gratitude for the nice, elegant support I have always received from the fans throughout my entire professional career. I hope you understand my current situation and hope to see you as soon as possible.”

Stars in the tennis world have wished Navarro a speedy recovery.

Spanish star Garbine Muguruza dedicated her US Open first round victory against Nao Hibino to Navarro.

World No 1 Novak Djokovic said: “Carla, you are such a fighter and I have no doubt you'll get through this. Stay positive and come back soon.”

World No 2 Simona Halep added: “Carla. I’m so shocked and sad to read this news. I’m thinking of you and know that a strong and special person like you can get through this. Big kisses, Simo."

Belgian’s Kim Clijsters said: “Hi Carla , want to wish you nothing but strength and courage to take on this battle . Thinking of you and sending lots of positive energy.”

World No 12 Petra Kvitová wrote: “Carlita.. If I know somebody who can deal with this, it’s you! You are a fighter and great champion with lots of positivity. Sending you strength and hugs.”