Former world No 1 doubles star Lisa Raymond is among the nominees to be included in the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2021.

The 11-time grand slam doubles champion and five other players have been named in the ballot.

Other nominees include two-time Grand Slam singles champion Lleyton Hewitt, former world No 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero, nine-time doubles grand slam champion Jonas Bjorkman and two-time grand slam winner Sergi Bruguera.

Raymond, 47, said: "Being nominated for the International Hall of Fame is an incredible honour.

"When I begin to think about the names of the champions who have come before me it’s beyond humbling to even be considered among them.

“I have been blessed to be able to do something I love as a career for over 20 years, and to now have that career recognised in such a way is amazing. I am so grateful.”

The star retired in 2015 and won 79 WTA doubles titles which is the sixth-most in WTA tour history.

She also stayed at world doubles No 1 for a total of 137 weeks.

Raymond has won the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open three-times in doubles. She is also a five-time grand slam winner in mixed doubles.

The American took part in the Fed Cup for eight years and was part of the team that won in 2000.

At the London 2012 Olympic Games she also won a bronze medal alongside Mike Bryan.

The vote of who gets inducted into the Hall of Fame will fall into the hands of the Official Voting Group which is made up of tennis journalists, historians and Hall of Famers.

The class of 2021 inductees is due to be announced in early 2021 which will be followed by the ceremony in the summer.