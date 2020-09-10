Former Australian Diamond Natalie Medhurst has announced her retirement from netball after a 17-year glittering career.

The 36 year-old is the third most capped national league player with 235 appearances and has scored a total of 4415 goals.

She was with Suncorp Super Netball team Collingwood Magpies for the 2019/20 season, and has also played for the Adelaide Thunderbirds, Queensland Firebirds and West Coast Fever.

She made her senior debut for the national squad in 2007 and earned 86 caps, and has won three consecutive World Cups and a Commonwealth Games gold medal in 2014.

Medhurst, who is currently on maternity leave, said: "To have worn the green and gold once was a tremendous honour and to have worn it as many times as I did, is something I am incredibly proud of.

"It is such a small group of women that have worn the dress and I am very privileged to be amongst that group.

"The decision to retire is not one I take lightly but it’s certainly the right time.

"I have a beautiful family and I am in a very happy place.

“I know that I am leaving the sport having given it my absolute all throughout the years.”

She has also been involved with the Australian Netball Players’ Association since 2006 and in the last two years has taken on the role of president.

Netball Australia CEO Marne Fechner added: "Nat has made an enormous contribution to Netball in Australia both on and off the court and we congratulate her on an incredible career.

“Her skill, athleticism and grace on the court were a privilege to watch, and her advocacy and passion as a leader of the Australian Netball Players' Association have helped pave the way for the next generation of netballers. We thank her for her contribution to this great game.”

The star is due to start a new job on Monday as the community engagement manager with Commonwealth Games Australia.