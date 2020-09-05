Aston Villa star Elisha N’Dow has revealed the team are looking forward to ‘establishing’ themselves in the Women’s Super League.

The Villans are set to make their debut in the 2020/21 season opener against Manchester City at Villa Park.

The 23 year-old defender says she is happy to be able to ‘repay the club’ for their ‘support and backing’ over the years.

She has been at Villa since she was 11-years-old and fought her way through the youth ranks before making her mark in the senior team.

N’Dow was part of the squad when the club became part of the WSL 2 in 2014 and four years later it was renamed the FA Women’s Championship.

After making over 100 appearances for the side, N’Dow is excited to see what the top flight has to offer.

The former captain told NewsChain: "The support and backing that the club has given to us over the last couple of years is huge and to repay them in performances and get ourselves into the WSL feels great.

“It’s a bit of a whirlwind but there’s nothing better than playing for the club you support, especially in the top league.

“For us as a team it’s to keep building and go out there and establish ourselves in the WSL!”

Villa finished six points clear at the top of the table in the FA Championship with 40 points during the 2019/20 season, and remained unbeaten winning 13 games and drawing one.

Since being promoted they have made some star signings including England international Anita Asante, Netherlands youth international Caroline Siems and Lisa Weiss who has joined from reigning European Champions Lyon.

Sometimes bringing in new players from different clubs and countries can be challenging but N’Dow says there have been no problems during pre-season.

She added: “All of the girls are fitting in very well from day one, they have bought into our team philosophy and it’s exciting to see the connections which are being formed on the pitch already at the start of our journey, and even our team salsa sessions which we all got involved with last week.

“The mood and energy in camp is great I feel like there is always a buzz about as that’s the environment we seem to have and will continue to have!”

Gemma Davies’ side today face Manchester City who finished second in last season’s shortened campaign. But despite having such a successful season, it has not put N’Dow off from stepping up to the challenge.

She said: "Obviously after having almost seven months without an official competitive fixture it’s great to finally be able to get back out there, and even better against a quality side like City.

“The girls have been anticipating this day for a while and for it to be held at Villa Park is even better.

“But for Villa fans who will be watching us for the first time it’s a good chance for us to display what we are all about!”

Elisha N'Dow (left) is pleased that the WSL players are taking a knee but believes more can be done to tackle racism - (Copyright Twitter: Elisha N'Dow)

Women’s Super League players are set to take a knee before kick-off to show support to the Black Lives Matter movement, and for N’Dow it is reassuring to know that there is ‘support’ from the league.

She said: “The fact that all WSL teams are taking a knee is a step to show support to those who suffer from discrimination, and it shows that the support is there and it’s nice to know there is backing from the league.”

However, she still believes more can be done to help raise awareness on racism not only in sport, but in the world.

“I think taking action in wearing a T-shirt and taking a knee is good start to raising awareness," she added.

"But I think more can be done in terms of starting conversations, hearing stories from people who have experienced racism or other daily issues such as discrimination.

“I think it’s all about real-life perspective and until you’ve allowed yourself to be educated on such topics it can merely be brushed over the shoulder.”

Villa will not only be playing in the season opener, but will also be televised on BT Sport and N’Dow believes it is a ‘huge step’ in the right direction for women’s football.

“Yes of course with our games being promoted on mainstream sporting channels is a huge step as it’s available for everybody to watch,” she added.

“It can help bring in new fans who can’t get to games and see the progression that the women’s game has made over the years especially with undoubtedly the best players in the women’s game on display.”

But questions are always swirling on whether the women’s teams get treated the same as the men’s.

But N’Dow explains how at Villa everyone gets treated equally.

She said: “The approach which we take at Aston Villa is a good way to promote in terms of being one club.

"We are treated exactly the same as the men within the media side and using the socials with obviously a huge backing from the men’s to promote our games.”

Aston Villa will face Manchester City at Villa Park at 2.30pm.