The fifth round of the Women’s Super League was competed today with 23 goals and a moment of history.

Arsenal defeated Tottenham Hotspur 6-1 in the north London derby which saw them remain top of the WSL and history being made.

Vivianne Miedema broke the record for the all-time WSL goal-scorer as she secured her 50th goal in 50 games. She went on to score a hat-trick before half time and with Katie McCabe and Caitlin Foord adding goals the hosts went into half time 5-0 up.

In the second half, Arsenal’s keeper Manuela Zinsberger denied Rianna Dean a penalty and Foord added the hosts sixth goal of the afternoon.

However, the Gunners missed out on a clean sheet as Lucia Leon secured a consolation for Spurs.

Meanwhile, Manchester United extended their unbeaten run with a 4-2 win over West Ham.

United’s Alessia Russo scored the first goal of the game in the 20th after a pinpoint cross from Leah Galton. Just three minutes later US star Tobin Heath scored her first goal for United after signing in September.

Hammers’ Emily van Egmond hit back to open the scoring for her side but United had the last say in the first half as the Russo and Galton pairing proved golden once again as Russo headed in a cross.

Heading into the break United were 3-1 up but West Ham weren’t out yet. New signing Rachel Daly scored to put the Hammers back into the match but they were then shut out as United’s other US star Christen Press scored.

Meanwhile Brighton and Hove Albion drew 2-2 with Everton.

Brighton scored first off the back of a free kick which ended up being an own goal for Everton’s Rikke Sevecke as she attempted to intercept the cross.

The Toffees found an equaliser in the 28th minute through Izzy Christiansen.

Everton pulled ahead for the first time in the match in the 71st through Valerie Gauvin but Brighton bagged the draw after Aileen Whelan struck the ball.

Elsewhere, Reading drew 1-1 with Manchester City while Bristol City lost 4-0 to Birmingham City.

Chelsea’s fixture against Aston Villa was postponed after a Villa player tested positive for coronavirus.