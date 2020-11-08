WSL round-up: United go top of the table after victory over Arsenal while Chelsea defeat Everton

United beat Arsenal 1-0
United beat Arsenal 1-0 (PA)
By Sarah Rendell
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @rendellx
17:28pm, Sun 08 Nov 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The Women's Super League returned this weekend and saw a new name at the top of the table.

Manchester United beat Arsenal 1-0 in a great win for Casey Stoney’s side.

United were the stronger team in the first half, particularly through Christen Press who had a chance in the 28th minute but Arsenal keeper Manuela Zinsberger did well to keep it out.

Heading into the second half both sides were looking for a winner and United found it in the 82nd through Ella Toone, moving her side not  only to the win but top of the table.

And it wasn’t just Arsenal who lost their unbeaten record as Everton's perfect start to the season was dashed by defending champions Chelsea in a convincing 4-0 victory.

A first half goalkeeper blunder by Sandy MacIver saw Ji So-yun capitlise to put her team ahead.

Two goals from Beth England and a score by Pernille Harder saw the Blues send out a strong message.

Meanwhile, Bristol City suffered a thumping 8-1 defeat to Manchester City.

City scored through Laura Coombs, Keira Walsh, Lucy Bronze and an own goal by Bristol's Sophie Baggaley in the first half, with Ebony Salmon making it 4-1.

Coming out in the second half City picked  it up again with Georgia Stanway and Janine Beckie firing home and Ellen White adding two more.

Alex Morgan's debut for Spurs ended in a 1-1 draw with Reading while West Ham beat Birmingham City 2-1.

Finally, Aston Villa beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0.

Sign up to our newsletter

Women's Sport

Women's Super League

Arsenal FC Women

Manchester United FC Women

Manchester City FC Women

Everton Women

Bristol City

Chelsea FC Women

Birmingham City FC Women

Brighton & Hove Albion

Aston Villa Women

West Ham

Tottenham

Reading