WSL round-up: United go top of the table after victory over Arsenal while Chelsea defeat Everton
The Women's Super League returned this weekend and saw a new name at the top of the table.
Manchester United beat Arsenal 1-0 in a great win for Casey Stoney’s side.
United were the stronger team in the first half, particularly through Christen Press who had a chance in the 28th minute but Arsenal keeper Manuela Zinsberger did well to keep it out.
Heading into the second half both sides were looking for a winner and United found it in the 82nd through Ella Toone, moving her side not only to the win but top of the table.
And it wasn’t just Arsenal who lost their unbeaten record as Everton's perfect start to the season was dashed by defending champions Chelsea in a convincing 4-0 victory.
A first half goalkeeper blunder by Sandy MacIver saw Ji So-yun capitlise to put her team ahead.
Two goals from Beth England and a score by Pernille Harder saw the Blues send out a strong message.
Meanwhile, Bristol City suffered a thumping 8-1 defeat to Manchester City.
City scored through Laura Coombs, Keira Walsh, Lucy Bronze and an own goal by Bristol's Sophie Baggaley in the first half, with Ebony Salmon making it 4-1.
Coming out in the second half City picked it up again with Georgia Stanway and Janine Beckie firing home and Ellen White adding two more.
Alex Morgan's debut for Spurs ended in a 1-1 draw with Reading while West Ham beat Birmingham City 2-1.
Finally, Aston Villa beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0.