WSL round-up: Manchester United thrash Bristol City 6-1 as Arsenal demolish Everton

By Sarah Rendell
23:08pm, Sun 20 Dec 2020
Manchester United extended their lead at the top of the Women’s Super League with a superb 6-1 thrashing of Bristol City.

United opened the scoring with an absolute screamer from Leah Galton. She took a touch before firing home from outside the box and there was nothing keeper Sophie Baggaley could do to stop it.

The score remained the same until just before half time when Millie Turner struck to double United’s lead.

Heading into the second half, City had to score quickly to try and get a point out of the match but United dashed their hopes with a goal from a corner. Jessica Sigsworth fell to the floor in the box but managed to get back to her feet to score.

Galton scored her second to put United 4-0 up after 63 minutes and ten minutes later City got on the scoreboard through Ebony Salmon.

However, United weren’t going to let the visitors have the last say as Tobin Heath added a brace in the last ten minutes of the game.

The win meant the Red Devils remain at the top of the table but Arsenal are hot on their heels after beating Everton 4-0.

The Gunners were clinical from the start with Jordan Nobbs and Caitlin Foord scoring in the opening ten minutes.

Everton grew into the game but couldn’t finish off chances and Arsenal took advantage.

A clean header from Jen Beattie and a stunning strike from Beth Mead closed out a perfect performance for the hosts.

Meanwhile Reading beat Brighton and Hove Albion 3-1 with a Jess Fishlock brace and a strike from Rachel Rowe, with an Inessa Kaagman penalty in reply.

Birmingham City’s clash against Manchester City was called off due to a water-logged pitch while Chelsea v Tottenham and West Ham v Aston Villa were postponed due to Covid-19 cases.

