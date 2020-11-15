Women’s Football Weekend saw Manchester United come from behind to draw against Manchester City, as Arsenal failed to stop Chelsea’s winning streak.

Arsenal and Chelsea’s clash was a late bloomer as Beth Mead scored the first goal of the game for the Gunners in the 86th minute.

Joe Montemurro’s side were desperate to break Chelsea’s unbeaten run in the WSL, but lost their chance after defender Lotte Wubben-Moy conceded an unfortunate own goal in injury time.

Elsewhere, United held onto a 2-2 draw against City.

City dominated in the first-half with impressive goals from Chloe Kelly and Laura Coombs.

But United quickly bounced back in the second-half as two-time US World Cup winner Tobin Heath scored in the 54th minute.

Kirsty Hanson then scored the equaliser with 16 minutes left on the clock, leaving United clinging onto the top of the table by one point.

Birmingham City finished their historic clash against Aston Villa with a 1-0 victory.

It was the first time the sides have competed against each other in the WSL, but it was met with a slow start at Villa Park.

But that all changed as City’s Claudia Walker scored a world-class goal in the 72nd minute.

Villa attempted to respond but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Reading managed to hold onto a 1-1 draw against FA Cup finalists Everton.

Simone Magill headed in the opener on a rebound after Nicoline Sorensen's effort was saved in the 39th minute.

The Royals then levelled several minutes later after Natasha Harding launched the ball into the far corner.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur finished with a 2-2 draw against Bristol City.

City's Chloe Logarzo opened the scoring from a penalty, before Siri Worm got the equaliser.

Spurs’ Ashleigh Neville responded and headed in the ball after a cross from Worm.

But City held their own as Ebony Salmon levelled the scoreline in injury time.

Brighton & Hove Albion beat West Ham 1-0 as they picked up their second WSL victory of the new season.

Rianna Jarrett clipped the ball over West Ham keeper Mackenzie Arnold to earn the three points.