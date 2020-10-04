It was another thrilling weekend in the Women’s Super League as Arsenal continued their unbeaten run, Chelsea faltered and Manchester City topped off a perfect week beating Tottenham.

City’s striker Chloe Kelly scored twice with Sam Mewis and Ellen White also on target.

Spurs, despite being without star signing Alex Morgan, continued to push City but failed to narrow the scoreline in time, following Anna Filbey’s 80th minute goal for the away side.

Manchester United won 3-0 against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Ella Toone scored in the ninth minute with a penalty, and after several impressive counter-attacks, Alessia Russo scored on her debut.

Casey Stoney’s side continued to deliver as Jane Ross found the back of the net in added time from a Tobin Heath cross.

Arsenal came from behind to overcome Bristol City to eventually run out 3-1 winners.

City’s Abi Harrison scored an early goal from 20 yards out.

But just before the break England international Jordan Nobbs equalised from Caitlin Foord's cross.

Foord went on to double the advantage, before star striker Vivianne Miedema got the third in the 86th minute.

Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro will be happy to gain the three points after getting knocked out of the FA Cup semi-final by Manchester City earlier this week.

Birmingham City held off reigning WSL champions Chelsea at home.

Chelsea’s Fran Kirby got the only goal in the game before the ten-minute mark.

The side retained 70% possession to City’s 30% with 20 shots at goal, but with only five of those on target.

West Ham lost 1-0 against Reading at home after Royals keeper Grace Moloney put on an impressive display.

Lauren Bruton gave Reading the lead in the 26th minute.

After both teams fought endlessly for the win, Reading came out on top and collected the three points.

In Saturday’s only fixture, Everton thrashed Aston Villa 6-0.

The side were unstoppable as Hayley Raso and Claire Emslie both scored twice.

Valérie Gauvin and Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah were also on target for the Toffees who showed their dominance from the off.