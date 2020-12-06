Manchester City have leapfrogged Everton in the Women’s Super League table after a comfortable 3-0 win.

Ellen White, Gemma Bonner and Janine Beckie all got on the scoresheet as City took the three points to continue their climb up the table.

Willie Kirk’s side fought hard throughout and had several chances but couldn’t find a way past keeper Ellie Roebuck.

Elsewhere, Chelsea welcomed fans back to the stands at Kingsmeadow for the first time as they won 3-2 against West Ham.

Australian international Sam Kerr scored a hat-trick, before coming off following a clash with keeper Mackenzie Arnold.

West Ham, who returned from the international break without manager Matt Beard, responded with goals from Rachel Daly and Emily van Egmond.

Arsenal were too strong for Birmingham City, winning 3-0 at Damson Park.

Caitlin Foord, Jill Roord and Kim Little all found the back of the net in the second-half, meaning Joe Montemurro’s side now sit in second place, one point behind Manchester United.

Reading came from behind to draw 1-1 with Bristol City. Emma Bissell put the visitors ahead in the 43rd minute but five minutes after the break Fara Williams drew things level.

Meanwhile, Tottenham made a good start under new boss Rehanne Skinner with a 3-1 win at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Spurs’ Kerys Harrop opened the scoring, which was shortly followed by an equaliser from Brighton’s Inessa Kaagman.

After half-time the goals continued for Spurs as Angela Addison put them back in front in the 63rd minute, before US soccer star Alex Morgan scored from the penalty spot, her first goal in the WSL.

Manchester United won 2-0 at Aston Villa to extend their lead at the top of the table.

It was the first time the two side’s had played each other in the top-flight.

Leah Galton was impressive on the left-hand side and put United ahead in the 25th minute. Ella Toone doubled their advantage just before the final whistle.