The Women’s Super League got underway this weekend with some amazing goals and shocking results.

While newcomers Aston Villa had a defensive nightmare against Manchester City, defending champions Chelsea couldn’t hold onto their lead over Manchester United.

Here are all the results and action from round one of the WSL.

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw at Man United as the hosts had a superb second half performance.

Ji So-yun and Sam Kerr both shone for the Blues, making impeccable runs and pinpoint passes. And Kerr's boot was the difference in the first half as she sent her club into the break 1-0 up.

The second half saw an equaliser from Leah Galton after a period of sustained pressure from United and both clubs took a point from the game.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have said they are keen to prove they aren't underdogs in the league this season and they have established themselves as contenders for the title after they finished round one top of the table.

They shocked Reading with a 6-1 drubbing after a hat-trick from Jill Roord, two from star striker Vivianne Miedema and one from captain Kim Little.

Reading's new signing and former Gunner Danielle Carter did get a consolation goal in the 89th minute but the comeback came too late in an impressive start for the London side.

Bristol City have not started the season the way they would have wanted as they were dealt a 4-0 defeat by Everton. Captain Lucy Graham scored twice for the Toffees, Simone Magil added their third and Valérie Gauvin finished the scoring.

While newcomers Aston Villa made two shocking defensive errors that saw Manchester City's Georgia Stanway capitalise. She scored both of City's goals at Villa Park to win 2-0, leaving Villa with a rude awakening into the WSL.

Brighton and Hove Albion managed to secure a win against Birmingham City. Megan Connolly and Inessa Kaagman scored to bag a 2-0 win at home.

And West Ham scored both goals in their 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur. Grace Fisk scored an own goal in the 53rd and was saved from embarrassment just four minutes later as Adriana Leon made it level.

The next round of the WSL will kick off next weekend.