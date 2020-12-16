WSL and Women’s Championship back trial to introduce extra substitute for concussion injuries
The top women’s football leagues have said they support a trial to introduce an extra substitute for concussion injuries.
The proposed change could be trialled in the Women’s FA Cup if the idea is ratified at an International Football Association Board (IFAB) meeting on Wednesday.
A Football Association spokesperson said: "We can confirm that both leagues (The WSL and Championship) would support the trials of an additional permanent substitution for concussions, if approved at the forthcoming IFAB Annual Business Meeting.
"Player welfare is of paramount importance and we would work closely with the clubs and their medical teams to introduce the trials at the earliest and most appropriate opportunity."
If the IFAB support the idea it could be introduced in the second round of the FA Cup in early January.
The WSL and Championship clubs do not enter the competition until the fourth round.