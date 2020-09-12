World Cup winner Julie Ertz opts out of NWSL Fall Series
Chicago Red Stars’ captain Julie Ertz has opted out of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Fall Series.
She has joined fellow US star and OL Reign player Megan Rapinoe in sitting out the tournament, though unlike Rapinoe Ertz did take part in the Challenge Cup this summer.
She led her team to the tournament’s final where they were beaten 2-0 by Houston Dash.
Other international players for Red Stars will appear in the series. World Cup winners Alyssa Naeher, Morgan Gautrat and Tierna Davidson will all play as well as Danielle Colaprico, Casey Short, Sarah Gorden and Kealia Watt.
And while they have been named in the club’s roster, both Short and Gorden are injured so are unlikely to appear in this weekend’s match.
The club’s first game will be against Washington Spirit on Saturday.
So far in the competition Sky Blue FC have defeated Spirit 2-1.