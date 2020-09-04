Ahead of the return of the Women’s Super League this weekend, NewsChain is looking at each of the 12 clubs involved.

Next up is a team who will want to avoid the huge defeats they suffered last season to finish higher up the table.

West Ham

How did they do last season? Eighth place

While the Hammers finished mid-table, some of their results last season were, in the words of their own Kate Longhurst, ‘embarrassing’.

They started the season comfortably, narrowly losing 2-1 to Arsenal in their opening match and then seeing off Brighton and Hove Albion and Birmingham City.

However, other clubs in the top three were able to dominate the side. In November Manchester City dealt the Hammers a 5-0 defeat and champions Chelsea demolished them 8-0 in February.

Manager Matt Beard will have to improve the club’s form if he wants to place higher in the league this season.

Manager - Matt Beard

Beard will want to avoid the heavy defeats the club suffered last season - (Copyright NurPhoto/PA Images)

Beard joined West Ham in 2018 from the Boston Breakers and has since led the Hammers to seventh and eighth place finishes in the WSL.

He will be hoping for a higher position this season, especially because he has previously led Chelsea Women to an FA Cup final and the semi-finals of the FA Premier League Cup when he was in charge from 2009-2012.

He was also voted WSL Manager of the Year in 2013 and 2014 when at Liverpool.

Beard has recruited some stars ahead of the upcoming season which he will hope will take them up the table.

Key player - Emily van Egmond

Van Egmond is a prolific goal scorer for Australia - (Copyright AAP/PA Images)

Australian midfielder Emily van Egmond may only be on loan to the Hammers until January before returning to her club Orlando Pride, but her goal-scoring ways could help West Ham get off to a great start.

She has 85 caps for Australia and was pivotal in securing their Olympic qualification scoring five goals for her country.

She also spent a loan spell at W-League side Melbourne City this year and helped them to win the Westfield W-League Premiership/Championship double.

New signings and departures

In

Goalkeepers: Mackenzie Arnold (Brisbane Roar)

Defenders: Maz Pacheco (Reading), Hawa Cissoko (ASJ Soyaux)

Midfielders: Kateřina Svitková (Slavia Praha), Ruby Grant (Arsenal), Emily van Egmon (Orlando Pride - loan deal)

Forwards: Nor Mustafa (Eskilstuna United), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash - loan deal)

Out

Goalkeepers: Anna Moorhouse (Bordeaux)

Defenders: Katharina Baunach (retired), Vyan Sampson (unknown), Olivia Smith (UCF Knights), Filippa Wallen (Apollon Ladies)

Midfielders: Tessel Middag (Fiorentina), Julia Simic (A.C. Milan)

Forwards: Esmee de Graaf (Leicester City), Ruesha Littlejohn (Leicester City)

What will they be aiming for this season?

The Hammers will want to finish in the top half of the table and avoid another season in the mix in the middle.

First game

West Ham’s first game is away against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.