Ahead of the return of the Women’s Super League this weekend, NewsChain is looking at each of the 12 clubs involved.

Next up is a club who had a good start in the WSL but will want to improve on their last season mid-table finish.

Tottenham Hotspur

How did they do last season? Seventh place

For their first season in the WSL, Spurs did well to finish mid-table. They won six of the 15 games they played and were only three points behind fourth placed and fellow newcomers to the league Manchester United.

They were unbeaten in February before the league was suspended due to the pandemic after they drew 2-2 with Everton and beat Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0.

The last time they tasted defeat was in January when United beat them 3-0.

The challenge for co-managers Karen Hills and Juan Amoros will be to take the club to the next level and challenge the top four teams.

Managers - Karen Hills and Juan Amoros

Amoros and Hills will remain at Spurs until 2022 - (Copyright Twitter: Tottenham Hotspur Women)

Karen Hills became manager of Spurs in 2007 and was joined by Amoros four years later. Together they built a team which went on to turn fully professional when they gained promotion to the WSL in 2019.

Both managers have just signed a contract extension until 2022 after impressing at the club following their mid-table finish in the WSL and securing a FA Cup quarter-final last season.

If the pair continue on the trajectory they have built they could be looking at a WSL title in the next five years.

And this season they will seek a top four finish with the help of the summer signings they’ve secured.

Key player - Shelina Zadorsky

Zadorsky is on loan to Spurs from Orlando Pride - (Copyright Zuma Press/PA Images)

Although Zadorsky is only on loan from NWSL side Orlando Pride until December, she has a chance to impress at the club this season.

Her deal has a clause to make the move permanent if she performs well this season and if her international record is anything to go by she will make a splash in the WSL.

She has played 66 times for Canada and won a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics.

She said of her signing: “It’s clear everyone at this Club wants to succeed and continue to grow - I am so excited to be a part of that and I'm looking forward to the physical challenge of the league, competing all year against top forwards, as well as testing my technical ability here in England.”

New signings and departures

In

Goalkeepers: Aurora Mikalsen (Manchester United)

Defenders: Kerys Harrop (Birmingham City), Alanna Kennedy (Orlando Pride - loan deal), Shelina Zadorsky (Orlando Pride - loan deal)

Forwards: Rachel Williams (Birmingham City)

Out

Goalkeepers: Chloe Morgan (Crystal Palace)

Defenders: Jenna Schillaci (retired)

Midfielders: Sophie McLean (London Bees), Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace), Megan Wynne (Bristol City)

What will they be aiming for this season?

Hills and Amoros will be hoping they can crack the top four and, failing that, will want to at least improve on last season’s seventh position.

First game

Tottenham’s opening fixture is at home against West Ham on Sunday.