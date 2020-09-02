Ahead of the return of the Women’s Super League this weekend, NewsChain is looking at each of the 12 clubs involved.

Next up is a team who have added key signings to their squad to target the top four.

Reading

How did they do last season? Fifth place

While they finished in fifth place, Reading had a mixed season winning six games out of the 14 they played.

They did manage to get back to winning ways at the end of last season as they beat West Ham 2-0 in February but the top four seemed to have the upper hand throughout the season.

The Royals lost to all four teams above them, only managing a 1-1 draw in their second fixture against fourth-placed Manchester United in February.

The challenge for manager Kelly Chambers and her squad will be working out how to defeat those top four teams.

Manager - Kelly Chambers

Chambers will be wanting a top four finish this season - (Copyright PA)

Chambers has been in charge of Reading since 2014 after Jayne Ludlow, now with Wales, stepped down from the position.

Under her management the team secured promotion into the WSL in 2015, achieving their highest finish in the league in the 2017/18 season when they came fourth.

Royals have always finished in mid-table and so Chambers will have to improve the team’s form significantly if they are to challenge the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City.

Key player - Danielle Carter

Carter's form for Arsenal before injury was impeccable - (Copyright PA)

While Reading have managed to bag a few stars in the transfer window, the standout signing has to be former Arsenal forward Danielle Carter.

She made over 100 appearances for the Gunners over 11 years and won the FA Cup and the WSL in that time.

She is a prolific goalscorer and will be searching to get back to scoring ways after a prolonged period out of the game with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Carter could be what Reading need to take them to the next level.

New signings and departures

In

Goalkeepers: Erin Nayler (Girondins de Bordeaux)

Defenders: Emma Mitchell (Arsenal), Deanna Cooper (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Jess Fishlock (OL Reign, loan deal)

Forwards: Danielle Carter (Arsenal)

Out

Forwards: Lisa-Marie Karlseng Utland (Rosenborg)

What will they be aiming for this season?

Top four.

The Royals were only two points behind fourth place Manchester United in the final placings of the WSL last season and so Chambers and her squad will be trying to crack the top four.

First game

Reading will play Arsenal away in their opening fixture of the season which will be a good rivalry for Carter and Mitchell as they play their former club.