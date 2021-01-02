Reading have put in some strong performances so far which have put them just one point outside of the top five.

However, they haven’t capitalised on opportunities to tip the scales against the league’s top teams.

The Royals led Manchester City 1-0 in October but their grasp on the key game slipped and three points became one in what has become a regular occurrence this season.

They also couldn’t find a winner against Everton a week after the City result to once again record a 1-1 draw.

Reading have however dusted themselves down and improved from their first match of the season against Arsenal when The Gunners thrashed them 6-1.

And they will have to go on a good run in the second half of the season if they want to crack the top five as Everton, Chelsea and City all have games in hand.

League position (last season at Christmas in brackets): 6th - 13 points (6th - 14 points)

WSL record so far: P: 10, W: 3, D: 4, L: 3

Season highlights: 1-1 v Manchester City

Reading held City to a 1-1 draw (PA)

Reading looked as though they were going to shock City in October as they were 1-0 up after just three minutes thanks to a goal from Amalie Eikeland.

The club managed to hold onto their lead until the 56th minute when City’s new signing Sam Mewis equalised.

While the Royals couldn’t find a winner, they also defended clinically to keep City from grabbing all three points.

Key player: Jess Fishlock

Fishlock has performed well for Reading so far this season (PA)

Loan signing Jess Fishlock has proved her weight in gold for Reading as she has produced stunning performances and become a prominent leader in the squad.

She signed in August from OL Reign for an undisclosed amount of time but looks to be staying at the club for the rest of the season.

Fishlock has huge ambitions for the club, saying at her first press conference in September she liked the challenge of trying to take Reading into the top three. The Royals are just seven points off of her target.

Her best individual performance came against Brighton and Hove Albion earlier this month as she scored two goals and had an assist in their 3-1 victory.

Biggest test to come?

Reading will face Chelsea next month (PA)

Reading face defending champions Chelsea as the season resumes with the Blues unbeaten in the league so far.

The last time they played Chelsea was back in January when the Blues won 3-1.