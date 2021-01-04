Tottenham grabbed the headlines in the first half of the season with a change of manager and the arrival of one of the world’s top football players.

They currently sit in eighth on nine points after winning just two games and losing four.

In November, Spurs made the shock announcement that head coaches Karen Hills and Juan Amoros were leaving the club, just two months after the pair signed contract extensions until 2022.

England women’s assistant coach Rehanne Skinner was named the new manager.

The club also welcomed two-time US World Cup winner Alex Morgan, but despite her arrival, the side have struggled to be consistent.

Alex Morgan made her debut on November 7 against Reading (NurPhoto/PA Images)

League position (last season at Christmas in brackets): 8th - 9 points (8th -9 points)

WSL record so far this season: P: 9, W: 2, D: 3, L: 4

Season highlights: 3-1 v Brighton and Hove Albion

Spurs earned their first win of the season following the arrival of Skinner.

They beat Brighton and Hove Albion 3-1 at the Hive Stadium in December, with Kerys Harrop, Angela Addison and Alex Morgan all getting on the scoresheet.

This was then followed up with a 3-1 win against Aston Villa when Morgan bagged her second of the season, with Rosella Ayane adding a second and Villa defender Caroline Siems putting through her own goal.

Key Player: Josie Green

Josie Green has remained a vital member of the team during the first half of the season (NurPhoto/PA Images)

Josie Green was named captain at the start of the season after spending three years with the north London club and impressing during her stint as vice-caption last season.

The midfielder has played in seven games so far and linked up well with Chloe Peplow, as well as Harrop who has remained solid in defence.

Biggest tests to come?

The side will be well aware that they will have to maintain their winning streak if they want to earn a spot in the top six.

They will have to overtake several teams such as Everton, Reading and Birmingham City in order to do so.

They face Birmingham City at home this weekend.