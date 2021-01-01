Women’s Super League mid-season review: No 5, Everton
Everton have had an up and down first half of the season.
Head coach Willie Kirk, who recently signed a new contract until the end of June 2023, led his team to an FA Cup final at Wembley last month where they were defeated in a thriller by Manchester City.
Meanwhile the side sit fifth in the WSL on 14 points after winning four of their nine games.
League position (last season at Christmas in brackets): 5th place- 14 points (5th place- 15 points)
WSL record so far this season: P: 9, W: 4, D: 2, L: 3
Season highlights: 6-0 v Aston Villa
The season’s highlight was the 6-0 away victory against newly-promoted Aston Villa in October.
Australian star Hayley Raso and Claire Emslie scored two each, and Gauvin and Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah were also on target.
Key Player: Izzy Christiansen
Christiansen has been a crucial part of Everton’s success so far, with the midfielder has bringing a wealth of experience from her time at Birmingham City and Manchester City.
The 29 year-old England international has started all nine games, dominating play in the centre of the pitch before linking up with Raso and Guavin up front.
Biggest tests to come?
Everton and Manchester City have already had their battles this season, but so far City have come out on top.
The Toffees will be seeking revenge for the cup and league defeats when they visit City’s Academy Stadium in March.
But before that they face league leaders Manchester United in the first fixture after the break next weekend.