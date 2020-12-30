Chelsea have started the defence of their WSL title with an unbeaten run up to the mid-season break.

They are currently in third but also have two games in hand as their matches against Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur were postponed due to Covid-19 cases.

There has been much talk around the strength-in-depth of Emma Hayes’ world-class squad which has seen big names, such as Beth England, being benched.

Alongside England, Hayes has the pick of many top players, including Sam Kerr, Millie Bright, Magdalena Eriksson and Guro Reiten, not to mention their world record signing of Danish star Pernille Harder.

Sam Kerr has been a crucial player for Chelsea this season (Twitter: Chelsea Women)

League position (last season in Christmas in brackets): 3rd - 20 pts (3rd - 23 pts)

WSL record so far this season: P: 8, W: 6 , D: 2 , L: 0

Season highlight: 3-1 win over Manchester City

Chelsea defeated City in the WSL (PA Wire)

When Chelsea faced City it was only the second top five team they had competed against this season having earlier drawn 1-1 with Manchester United.

The Blues were dominant throughout with Fran Kirby, Maren Mjelde and Sam Kerr hitting the back of the net.

While a slight lapse in discipline gifted City’s Chloe Kelly a penalty, the performance was definitely a statement of intent.

Since the victory over City they have only dropped one point in the league and that was in a draw with Arsenal.

Key player: Fran Kirby

Kirby has returned after suffering with illness (PA)

England star Kirby came back from illness this season and hit the ground running.

She has scored three goals in six WSL appearances which has helped her to become the Blues’ all-time leading goal-scorer. She overtook Eni Aluko’s record of 68 and her tally now stands at 70.

Biggest test to come?

Chelsea’s most competitive match this season was their 1-1 draw against Manchester United and the Red Devils currently sit top of the table.

The two face each other again on January 17, an opportunity for the Blues to ruin United’s unbeaten run and boost their own chances of defending their title.