Bristol City are in a dangerous place facing relegation after not recording a win so far in the Women’s Super League.

They escaped relegation last year as Liverpool were dumped based on a points per game system which was a relief for City fans as it was a close race between the Reds, City and Birmingham City.

This season City are battling with Aston Villa and West Ham to avoid the drop.

Tanya Oxtoby’s side have just two points after eight defeats and two draws. However, they are still in touching distance of Villa, who have six points, and the Hammers on seven.

It will be a difficult to avoid relegation though as the club haven’t shown much promise particularly against the top five sides where they have suffered humiliating losses - 9-0 to Chelsea and 8-1 to Man City.

League position (last season at Christmas in brackets): 12th - two points (12th - three points)

WSL record so far: P: 10, W: 0, D: 2, L: 8

Season highlights: 2-2 v Tottenham Hotspur

City picked up their first point of the season with a last-gasp goal from Ebony Salmon to bag a draw against Spurs last month.

City opened the scoring through a penalty scored by Chloe Logarzo but Spurs equalised through Siri Worm just a few minutes later.

In the second half Ashleigh Neville netted to put Spurs ahead but that’s where Tottenham’s luck ran out as Rianna Dean was red carded in the 77th minute after a challenge on City keeper Sophie Baggaley.

City capitalised on being a player up and Salmon scored in the 92nd minute to claim a point.

Key player: Ebony Salmon

Salmon has scored some beautiful goals for City (PA)

Striker Ebony Salmon is the most exciting and promising player for City as she creates so many chances and scores goals.

In their last WSL match against Manchester United she nearly shocked the table toppers with an early goal but marginally missed. She did add their only goal of the game later in the match in the 6-1 thrashing.

And she secured their first point of the season against Tottenham Hotspur.

Biggest test to come?

Chelsea defeated City 9-0 earlier this season (PA Wire)

City’s biggest test will be to see if they can avoid embarrassing defeats to big teams in the second half of the season.

The chances of them beating a top side are slim but early in the second half of the season they face their closest competitors in Aston Villa and West Ham which will be a prime opportunity to get off the bottom spot.