Brighton and Hove Albion have displayed an underwhelming run of form so far this season which has earned them a ninth place spot - just six points off of the bottom of the table.

Their position doesn’t come as a surprise as since joining the league in the 2018/19 season they have finished in ninth place.

They have only scored five goals in the league so far this season,an area of their game giving cause for concern.

Their first game back after the winter break is against bottom of the table Bristol City giving manager Hope Powell a chance of starting 2021 with a win.

League position (last season at Christmas in brackets): 9th - eight points (10th - six points)

WSL record so far: P: 10, W: 2, D: 2, L:6

Season highlights: 2-2 v Everton

Loading...

Brighton secured a crucial draw against Everton in October to pick up their fourth point of the season.

The draw not only gave them a point but it also ended the Toffees’ winning streak, but the game was plagued with controversy.

After Rikke Sevecke scored an own goal to give Brighton the lead in the early stages, a key moment in the second half saw the referee fail to send off Brighton’s Kayleigh Green who had two yellow cards.

Everton boss Willie Kirk argued that if Green had been sent off his side might have found a winner.

Key player: Inessa Kaagman

Loading...

Kaagman has scored twice for Brighton so far this season including a penalty against Tottenham Hotspur.

The midfielder has impressed since joining the club from Everton back in the summer.

Powell will be hoping she continues her scoring ways as Brighton look to increase their goal tally.

Biggest test to come?

Spurs will be a challenge for Brighton (PA)

The likelihood of Brighton defeating a top five club isn’t high and so the club’s biggest test is to see if they can establish themselves in the mid-table by beating teams around them such as Spurs and Birmingham City.

If they can claim more wins over mid-table teams they could find themselves vying for a top five spot as they are only six points behind fifth place Everton.

Their face Bristol City and Birmingham City in early January.