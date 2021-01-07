Aston Villa have proved they are prepared to fight for their spot in the Women’s Super League after being promoted at the end of last season from the FA Women’s Championship.

Gemma Davies’ side currently sit in 11th in the table after eight games with six points at the end of the first half of the season.

The side have successfully widened the gap from Bristol City who are in the relegation zone.

But they are going to have to win several games in the second half of their campaign if they want to cement themselves in the middle of the table with the likes of Reading and local rivals Birmingham City.

Gemma Davies is the youngest coach in the WSL (PA)

League position (last season at Christmas in brackets): 11th - 6 points (Top of FA Women’s Championship)

WSL record so far this season: P: 8, W: 2, D: 0, L: 6

Season highlights: 4-0 v Bristol City

Villa headed into their clash against Bristol City off the back of a 2-0 defeat to table toppers Manchester United.

The side knew they would have to collect the three points to keep from falling into the relegation zone.

German star Ramona Petzelberger and Britain’s Shania Hayles both netted two away at Twerton Park.

And Villa will be looking to do the same again when they next meet in the Continental Cup quarter-finals this month.

Key Player: Ramona Petzelberger

Ramona Petzelberger has been a solid player for Villa in their WSL campaign (Instagram: Ramona Petzelberger)

Ramona Petzelberger signed for the club from Frauen-Bundesliga side SGS Essen ahead of the new season and has so far impressed.

The 28 year-old midfielder has appeared in all matches and scored three goals.

Although she has not recorded any assists she has linked up well with teammates Chloe Arthur and Marisa Ewers.

Biggest tests to come?

Even though Villa have made it known that they are out to establish themselves in the top-flight, they still have several tough battles to overcome.

In the New Year they will face Arsenal at home where they will be defending against top strikers Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead.

They will then go head-to-head with Manchester City and Chelsea later in the month.