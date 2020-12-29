Arsenal are currently four points behind leaders Manchester United as the WSL takes its mid-season break.

Joe Montemurro’s side, who have won seven out of ten so far, are determined to be title contenders after finishing third in last season’s shortened campaign due to the pandemic.

The Gunners haven’t changed much of their squad for the new season and not much has changed up front where Vivianne Miedema has continued to score goals and is well on her way to creating more WSL records.

Joe Montemurro is leading the Gunners’ WSL challenge (PA Images)

League position (last season at Christmas in brackets): 2nd - 22 points (1st - 24 points)

WSL record so far this season: P: 10, W: 7, D: 1, L: 2

Season highlights: 4-0 v Everton

The squad took their time to find their feet in the first half of the season, but got their first major win as they thrashed this year’s FA Cup finalists Everton with Jordan Nobbs, Caitlin Foord, Jennifer Beattie and Mead all on the scoresheet.

The goals continued in a 5-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion, a 6-1 victory against Reading and a 9-0 thumping of West Ham.

Vivianne Miedema (right) signed for Arsenal in 2017 (PA)

Key Player: Vivianne Miedema

Miedema has yet again proven why she is the key player within the Arsenal set-up.

The 24 year-old has scored eleven goals with two assists so far, three of those goals coming in the 6-1 win against Tottenham.

She set the record two months ago for the most WSL goals of all time reaching 50 and breaking Nikita Parris’ record by one.

She was also nominated for this year’s FIFA Women’s Player of the Year.

Arsenal will have to overcome Manchester United next time round (PA)

Biggest tests to come?

Manchester United are the only team to remain unbeaten so far this season and the Gunners are looking to avenge their last meeting which Casey Stoney’s side won 1-0.

They meet again in March at home, but before then they have tough matches against Manchester City and Chelsea.