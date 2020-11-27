Women’s Super League fans set to officially return for first time since pandemic in Chelsea’s clash with West Ham
Fans will be allowed to return to watch live WSL action when Chelsea host West Ham next weekend.
The Blues will host the Hammers at Kingsmeadow on Sunday, December 6, but the club have not yet made clear how tickets will be allocated.
The announcement comes following Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s statement on Thursday confirming that London will move into Tier 2 after lockdown ends on December 2.
It means that up to 2,000 supporters will be allowed to attend sports matches if social distancing is observed.
Chelsea said in a statement: "Home supporters will be permitted at Chelsea Women’s WSL match against West Ham."
Elsewhere in the WSL, Everton’s clash against Manchester City at Walton Hall Park on December 6 will take place behind-closed-doors, despite Liverpool being put into Tier 2.
Aston Villa are also expected to host Manchester United behind closed doors on December 5 due to Birmingham being in tier 3.
Clubs that are yet to confirm if fans will be returning are Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Reading.
In September, West Ham welcomed 1,000 Hammers season ticket holders to Victoria Road in the side’s clash against Arsenal at a pilot event for the reintroduction of spectators.
Tottenham’s North London Derby clash against Arsenal in November of last year attracted a league-record attendance of 38,262 fans.